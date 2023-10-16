Paradoxical realities muddle the Israel–Hamas war
Pinning blame is complicated but overly violent action will only alienate those with nothing left to lose
On 22 July 1942, as part of Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’ for Jews, Nazi Germany launched Operation Grossaktion (Great Action) on the Warsaw Jewish Ghetto. This began by forcing Poland’s three million Jews into extremely squalid ghettos. The Warsaw Ghetto, the largest of them, had 400,000 souls packed in a 3.3km tinderbox. Thousands of Jews had already been killed by rampant disease and starvation well before Grossaktion began. The operation was to round up all Jews regardless of age, gender, physical condition or infirmities, stuff them in horribly overcrowded box cars to Treblinka and gas them to death. Over 300,000 residents of the ghetto were murdered by the Germans within just 60 days. In the beginning, Jews went along with the story that they were being ‘relocated’, but when they realised that the Germans meant to liquidate everyone; the ghetto resisted.