Tech-driven insurance could shield all farmers from climate disasters: Will India adopt it?
India’s smallholder farmers face growing threats from erratic weather, yet traditional crop insurance often fails them. Now, the government is exploring a tech-driven and climate-linked model that could deliver faster and fairer payouts at low cost. Will farmers finally get a real safety net?
India’s agriculture sector employs nearly half of its population and accounts for about 18% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). It relies on smallholder farmers, representing around 86% of all farm holdings in India. These farmers and other vulnerable communities at the bottom of the economic pyramid suffer the most from increasingly erratic weather.