A hostile bid for a company may sound ominous, but it’s usually a scare only for its management. So too in the case of US-based film studio Paramount’s offer this week to buy all of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) for $108 billion in cash.
Mint Quick Edit | Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Brothers Discovery: Watch a new drama unfold
SummaryParamount’s hostile bid for Warner Brothers Discovery has stunned its CEO-approved suitor Netflix and left Hollywood agog. Given its political contours, this buy-out may pivot on which of the two rival suitors charms the target’s shareholders.
