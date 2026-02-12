Parents, clock out: Tiger parenting once children turn into adults could smother their careers
Parents may have grown used to watching over their children, but following them into their workplace could be bad for their career development. Well-meaning parents need to give their grown-up children the space they need to live and learn on their own.
There is little that beats the security of a parental nest. The knowledge that there exists a fallback option in a parent or two at home who will rush to protect you—and even fight for you—is a safety blanket that upwardly mobile young employees are refusing to let go of.