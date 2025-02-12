The Paris AI Action Summit could help India raise its game in this vital field
Summary
- This global gathering aims to have artificial intelligence serve the common good. Should India and France join hands, it would not only benefit us both, it may also help stop the US-China rivalry from stealing the AI race
Keeping up the momentum of the 2023 Bletchley Park and 2024 Seoul AI Safety talks, global leaders have gathered at this year’s AI Action Summit in Paris to forge a consensus on the regulation and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for the common good. The agenda of this huddle focuses on public-service AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI and global governance.