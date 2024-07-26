Fiscal policy: Don’t let rings be run around the budget deficit
Summary
- Unlike the Olympic Games, economic frames lack obvious goals. Fiscal policy, in particular, is too complex for the shackles of our fiscal responsibility and budget management law. Amend it. But the Centre’s fiscal deficit should still be kept under closer watch than its debt level. Here’s why.
It’s the season of clear targets, quick wins and instant applause, as the Olympics of 2024 kick off in Paris, a city aflutter with flags bearing their famous ‘rings of unity.’ Among other virtues, the Olympic Games offer us a contrast with economic frames, which have complex targets, slow wins and patchy applause.