Fiscal policy: Don’t let rings be run around the budget deficit

In other words, can the yawning gap between its outflows and inflows of money, its fiscal deficit (or ‘fisc’), stay enlarged so long as its debt pile keeps reducing? After declaring 4.9% of GDP as this year’s fisc, with an aim of going below 4.5% in 2025-26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that from 2026-27 onwards, “Our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt will be on a declining path as a percentage of GDP."