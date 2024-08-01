India's Olympic outfits: Don't let gloss triumph over grit
Summary
- We spent two days grumbling about how the Indian contingent looked at the opening ceremony in Paris instead of cheering the team and asking if they were well equipped to do their best. Grace demands that we talk about their trials, tribulations and performances, instead of picking on the trivial.
I rarely feel sorry for the cricket team, but last weekend, I did. We regularly send “the boys" out to play in an unflatteringly gluey shade of blue—this year, accentuated with bright orange—covered with digitally printed sponsor names that overshadow their own.