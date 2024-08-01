India's Olympic outfits: Don't let gloss triumph over grit

Indian athletes don’t need this defence, or any other, for they fight far greater battles everyday just to keep playing. But when they were celebrating their moment at the Olympics opening ceremony, the gracious thing for us to do might have been to cheer for them, their spirit and their accomplishments, instead of picking on the way they looked. Viscose or handloom, woven or printed—we are so easily distracted into focusing on the trivial instead of the real.