Opinion
Why should India spend public money on sports? Let the goal dictate our strategy
Summary
- As the Olympics end, we need clarity on our sports policy aim: national glory, public health or economic gains? Public health calls for accessible facilities, national glory needs resources for nurturing world champions and what fosters a thriving sports economy differs too.
Now that the 2024 Olympics have come to an end, it is a good time to reflect on India’s sports policy. The most important question is usually left unasked: why should the Union and state governments spend public funds on sports?
