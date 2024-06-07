Parity pricing in agriculture: Rework the MSP regime
Summary
- Rigid minimum support prices for farm output aren’t working well for India. To balance food security, farmer welfare and the ecology, we need a flexible MSP system adapted for specific agricultural aims. This can prepare the ground for a transition to market processes with safeguards for farmers.
The concept of parity pricing, first introduced by US Secretary of Agriculture Henry Wallace in 1922, was designed to ensure a ‘fair exchange value’ for agricultural products. In India, this principle was first applied as part of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system during the peak era of the green revolution (1966-67), aiming to encourage farmers to adopt the dwarf wheat varieties.