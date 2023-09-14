A special session of Parliament is slated to start on 18 September. Even as its urgency trends online as a mystery and a new triangular building to replace the circular one is readied for an opening, a controversy has broken out over the Centre’s decision to change the uniform of its secretariat staff: An internal circular says that its marshals, security staff, officers, chamber attendants and drivers have been issued new uniforms, which they must don once this legislative institution moves to its new premises. Designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the revised ensemble includes trousers, cream jackets, cream shirts with pink lotus motifs printed on them, brightly coloured sarees with jackets for women, and Manipuri headgear for marshals. Women officers and drivers have been assigned separate liveries for summer and winter, and the safari suits of security personnel will change to army camouflage from 19 September. While these revisions have been pitched as “an Indian touch," the stylized water lily caught opposition attention. The fact that the lotus happens to be the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drove Congress leader Manickam Tagore to ask why this flower was picked, and not our national bird or animal instead.

In most contexts, an ode to our national flower should not raise eyebrows. Notably, the G20 icon crafted for India’s presidency had a ‘0’ shaped as a globe resting on a lotus. Signage across the country gave this logo wide visibility over an extended period. A one-off summit, however, differs from institutional insignia that must always bear the dignity of democratic authority. Charges of party symbols being blurred with national ones for partisan power projection at a semiotic level are not novel to our democracy. Long before the BJP’s ascent, a rightist grouse was the post-1947 Indian state’s use of the Congress flag’s ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) as a symbol of Mahatma Gandhi’s values, deemed worthy of all-India promotion. This connection has survived BJP rule. But then, the freedom struggle was a long time ago, the self-reliance of ‘swadeshi’ is now about an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and this wheel evokes thoughts of the Mahatma, by and large, far more than of his party affiliation. Pointing to our national flag being inspired by a particular party’s—with an Ashokan wheel in place of a Gandhian one—only amounts to whataboutery. At one time, the Congress dominated our political arena. Today, the BJP does, and its own iconography has been ascendant. Half a century ago, any electoral use of state resources was scandalous; recall how then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s campaign conveyance whipped up a storm. Perceptions of propriety, though, do shift over time.

Often, what separates national symbolism from party promotion is a line that’s too blurry for objections to be raised. But then, as with other such ambiguities, we need a simple test to check whether a semiotic deployment is unfair to rival parties in our democracy. We should go by the eyes of beholders: What association popularly comes to mind at the sight of an official icon? If it’s a formation whose public salience as a visual identity can tilt ballot outcomes, then it needs to be called out. Lotus motifs on shirts may seem subtle to NIFT designers and those who okayed the switch, but they are not. In a spatial context that demands the decorum of democratic neutrality, that design glares out. Send it back to the sketch board.