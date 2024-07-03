Parliamentary debates are the essence of democracy
Summary
- Houses of Parliament are core sites of deliberation where national issues are discussed and solutions found through argument. Positions taken in Parliament also serve as a record for the electorate to assess their political representatives.
The just-concluded general elections have once again proven the vitality of Indian democracy. The democratic process has established that the democratic institutions of this country are more than capable of giving all sections of society a voice, especially the marginalized. With the formation of a new government, parliamentary processes have kicked in.