Parliamentary debates are the essence of democracy

The just-concluded general elections have once again proven the vitality of Indian democracy. The democratic process has established that the democratic institutions of this country are more than capable of giving all sections of society a voice, especially the marginalized. With the formation of a new government, parliamentary processes have kicked in.

With that, the formal process of political communication between electors and the elected has also begun. Parliamentary debates are an important element of this. Elected representatives of the people make their position on various issues official by engaging in debates on the floor of the two Houses of Parliament.

There is no denying the fact that in this day-and-age of electronic media, both conventional and social, there is no dearth of instruments available for political messaging. This has led some political commentators to question the relevance of parliamentary debates.

They contend that these often repeat what has already been said in the public sphere by political campaigners, party spokespersons and Members of Parliament (MPs), and there is nothing new that these debates offer in terms of either political positions or information.

They also question the ‘deliberative effect’ of such debates, since instances of a climbdown or revision of a previously-held position by an opponent in the light of what German political thinker Jurgen Habermas called “the better argument" are few and far between.

This might be true to an extent, as parliamentary debates are no paragons of Habermasian virtue—which aims for an ‘Ideal Speech Situation,’ where participants are swayed by reason and reason alone. Politics being ‘essentially contested,’ such a situation is neither feasible nor desirable.

But what such opinions ignore is the unique ability of parliamentary debates not only to provide a multi-perspective view on political issues, but also impart authenticity to the positions taken by national political players by making them official. This kind of validity is not available to expressions and assertions of a political stance in other mediums such as the news media.

Positions taken in Parliament are what act as a record for the electorate to assess the conduct of political representatives. In the absence of such clarity, it would be difficult for the electorate to evaluate their work and vote accordingly.

Statements and assertions made elsewhere, though important, do not serve as concrete indicators to help a voter reward or punish a representative. Moreover, political statements and assertions made by political players elsewhere run the risk of being lost amid vast waves of media messages.

As for the other purpose of parliamentary debates, critics are not entirely off the mark when they say that these discussions are not deliberative, as they neither influence opponents to revise their positions, nor help in reaching a consensus.

Critics argue that such debates are almost entirely strategic and thus partisan in nature, and that their real aim is to influence the electorate outside the House rather than help make better legislative decisions within Parliament, which is anyway done by voting on motions.

In other words, numbers rather than arguments determine enactments. This view, though largely true in its observations, underestimates the beneficial effects of such debates on the country’s electorate despite their partisan nature.

Politics is a contest for political power, and, by presenting an all-round perspective on a political issue and reflecting all shades of opinion across the political spectrum, parliamentary debates help voters make up their mind. This is essential to democracy, which demands not just voting but ‘informed voting’ for it to function as well as envisaged.

Observers might also contend that these debates, though televised, are not keenly followed by the larger electorate and therefore the idea that they are educative is far-fetched. In response to this, it can be said that important debates that matter more are widely shown on air by various news channels and also widely reported.

The sharp political positions taken in these debates are also disseminated to voters at large through press conferences and political speeches. In short, what is important in these debates for the electorate somehow reaches it, directly or indirectly, helping voters decide their preferences.

Just as Parliament is the most visible symbol of our democracy, parliamentary debates are the most obvious examples of ‘democracy in action.’ In the words of James De Mille, “A parliamentary debate, when carried on by able men, is one of the finest exhibitions of the powers of the human mind that can be witnessed."

Thinkers like Habermas observe that a communicative society is much better placed to resolve its conflicts than a non-communicative one, as the former provides institutional structures for flagging issues and raising concerns as well as discussing and resolving them.

Houses of Parliament are core sites of deliberation where national issues can be discussed and solutions found through argument. To paraphrase Robert E. Goodin, talking is a good ‘discovery procedure,’ while voting is a good ‘decision procedure,’ and talking before voting is always good for democracy.

What makes Parliament unique is its special ability to combine elements of aggregation and deliberation that can confer higher political legitimacy on participants. For all these reasons, we must give parliamentary debates their due and remain hopeful that we will have plenty of them.