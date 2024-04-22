Party manifestos: Nothing manifest about them
Summary
- Both the BJP and Congress have turned this election into a battle of personalities, rather than making it a battleground for new ideas by challenging paradigms and encouraging meaningful debates.
What a difference 10 years can make. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the 2014 general elections had the title Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Supreme India) with photographs of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Rajnath Singh on top and a photograph of Narendra Modi at the bottom, towering over Manohar Parikar, Raman Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Vasundhara Raje Scindia. Cut to 2024 and the party’s manifesto is now titled Modi Ki Guarantee 2024 (Modi’s Guarantee 2024) and has only two photographs on the cover: of Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda. This transition encapsulates BJP’s political journey over the past decade, evolving from a party attempting to become a large tent with many tall leaders to an electoral machine relying on one personality.