Party manifestos: Nothing manifest about them

The survey finds that while there are still many people satisfied with the BJP government’s track record, the size of this cohort has shrunk in comparison with 2019. In contrast, the number of people dissatisfied or unhappy with the current regime has crept up during the same period. Interestingly, the number of people who do not want BJP re-elected has also inched up. In 2019, the survey had shown that while 47% of its respondents wanted the BJP government re-elected, 35% were opposed. This year, the divide has been reconfigured to 44% and 39%, respectively. There is also a class divide in how various respondents have fielded the questions: while 62% of upper classes are happy with the government’s performance, dissatisfaction within the lower and middle classes seems to be rising. Unemployment, inflation and shrinking incomes are the three main reasons cited for not wanting to re-elect the BJP government.