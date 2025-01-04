Opinion
Parvinder Singh: The pharma visionary whose legacy lies in tatters
Sundeep Khanna 4 min read 04 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Parvinder Singh transformed Ranbaxy into a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, but the empire he built crumbled under his sons’ mismanagement, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance overshadowed by scandal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Before his sons dismantled the company he had meticulously built, tarnishing the reputation of a proud business dynasty, Parvinder “Pammi" Singh was regarded as a legend in Indian business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less