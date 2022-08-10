Passenger profiles are unreliable crystal balls

As border control is a major aspect of governance, and terror is still a risk, one cannot argue against state access to lists of flier identities. Yet, oddly, our record of individuals wanted for financial wrongdoing flying off is dismal. This vigil is the job of our immigration bureau, though, not Customs, which must concern itself chiefly with incomers, especially those who seek to sneak stuff into India that’s either barred or liable for import duty. The word for this is ‘smuggling’ and our high-tariff past once made ample space for arrivals from overseas to play the role of smugglers at our airports (often unwittingly). By virtue of its value for weight efficiency, gold has long been the hot choice of wilful smugglers. Tariff reduction with India’s economic reforms had squeezed profits in such risky price arbitrage, but a local premium on the metal kept this glittery game alive. As reported, airport seizures of gold added up to almost 586kg in 2021-22, up from about 400kg the year before. Some six weeks ago, as part of an effort to dissuade imports in general, the Centre raised its basic import duty on gold brought along in their baggage by Indian citizens and arrivals of Indian origin who’d stayed abroad for over six months from 7.5% to 12.5% (plus a 1.25% surcharge), subject to a limit of 1kg per person. Others must cough up a heftier charge of 38.5%. Could an enlarged incentive for gold sneak-ins have gone into the CBIC’s data call-up?