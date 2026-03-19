The Supreme Court of India recently permitted the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration for Harish Rana, marking the first judicial case related to the fundamental right to die with dignity. The decision is a landmark in clinical and legal history. As the family took Harish to AIIMS, New Delhi, for the process, one can hardly imagine their emotional state.
'Passive euthanasia'? This term captures why media coverage of end-of-life care calls for special guidelines
SummaryThe term ‘passive euthanasia’ was widely used in the Harish Rana case, but it shrinks a complex ethical and legal issue into a misnomer. As words shape perceptions, the media must use language that’s sensitive and doesn’t distort how fundamental rights are understood.
The Supreme Court of India recently permitted the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration for Harish Rana, marking the first judicial case related to the fundamental right to die with dignity. The decision is a landmark in clinical and legal history. As the family took Harish to AIIMS, New Delhi, for the process, one can hardly imagine their emotional state.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More