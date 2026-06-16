Lost in a maze of passwords? Passkeys offer a convenient and secure path to website access

Last week, I tried to cancel an e-mandate and found myself in a world of pain. As I recall, it was super easy to set up the standing instruction—all I had to do was provide my credit card information and a one-time password, and we were done. But when it came time to cancel it, it soon became apparent that this would be a project in itself.
To start with, my bank has created a separate website for customers who want to manage their e-mandates—one that is completely different from its online banking portal.
The fact that I have to go through more hoops to stop a recurring payment than to set one up is a problem to begin with, but what made it worse was that it required a password so hard to remember that I had to start by setting up a new one in place of the one I had forgotten. Despite this, I found myself locked out after too many incorrect attempts with the new password.