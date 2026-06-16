Lost in a maze of passwords? Passkeys offer a convenient and secure path to website access

This is not the first time that my bank’s insistence on complex passwords has given me grief. I have previously complained that not only do I have to change my online banking password every 6 months, each new one has to be different from any of the past three passwords I have used. To my chagrin, I recently discovered that this logic also extends to the 4-digit mPINs we have to use for mobile banking. It is no wonder that customers find themselves swimming in passwords they cannot recall.