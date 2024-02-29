Patanjali pulled up by the SC: Truth matters in advertising
Summary
- The apex court’s hauling up of Patanjali is meant to protect consumers from being misled on cures, but for a scientific understanding of health to prevail, we also need wider public appreciation of how therapeutic claims are best tested.
India’s top court has hauled up Patanjali Ayurved, founded by yoga guru Ramdev, for making misleading claims in advertisements about its products curing diseases. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court served the company and its managing director Acharya Balkrishna contempt notices for defying its restraint orders on such publicity. “[Patanjali] had the courage and guts to come up with this advertisement after the order of this court…. What do you mean by ‘permanent relief’? Is it a cure?" asked the country’s top court when presented with material by the petitioner Indian Medical Association that showed Patanjali had not only continued to advertise untested treatment claims, but also disparaged modern medicine. The court also came down on the government for failing to act against the company. “The entire country is being taken for a ride," it stated. “The words of these advertisements are totally in violation of law." The judiciary barred Patanjali from promoting products on claims of curing diseases and from making public statements against any medical system.