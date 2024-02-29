Patanjali pulled up by the SC: Truth matters in advertising

It dealt a blow to the marketing assumptions that Patanjali appears to have made. So far, Ramdev, whose ambitions for this enterprise have included challenging multinationals with local alternatives in sundry consumer markets, has seemed defiant. He had sought to defend the company’s actions while alleging a conspiracy to pull down Ayurveda and his herbal business. With a swelling portfolio of consumables that range from toothpaste and packaged food to items retailed by chemists, Patanjali has been in fierce competition with several market players. Although rivals have protested its methods, a gang-up of global firms against a homegrown success sounds far-fetched. There’s no escaping the fact that Patanjali violated public norms for therapeutic options. The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954 exists because dubious offerings have long masqueraded as cures. The allopathy system insists that every formulation undergoes the rigours of scientific testing, under strict procedures laid down by drug regulators, just to get approval for specific uses; scandals do afflict this process, but as exceptions, not the norm. To be sure, Patanjali has also claimed to have tested its products for efficacy against the ailments they are aimed at, but these claims have not been validated by any authorized scientific agency. Since Ayurvedic products are often based on herbal recipes from olden days, their sales rely heavily on reputations drawn from traditional usage and their regulatory oversight focuses on safety checks. Their packages saying what general health benefits they broadly aim for should raise no eyebrows, as that’s a matter of intent. Explicit claims on curing a named condition or disease, however, cannot be held as truthful unless we have verified trial data of the kind that covid vaccines were put through.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial