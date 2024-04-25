Patanjali’s credibility crisis: A knock-on effect on the booming Ayush market?

The usual route has been to obtain clearance as a supplement or something comparable instead of as primary drug to use on patients. Yet for decades Kerala's ring of Ayurvedic platforms have offered great value for money and no questions need to be raised about their efficacy. Similarly, Ayurvedic drugs from established pharmaceutical players have now become a standard issue as over-the-counter drugs in most pharmacies across India. It has helped. These are significant breakthroughs.