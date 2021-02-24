Patience please: India’s ASEAN journey has much further to go

The gains are far from meagre. Let’s look at some recent numbers. For every $100 of global exports by India, $10.56 came from ASEAN in 2019, a proportion that rose slightly over 2004 to 2010, a period that witnessed a relatively intense engagement between ASEAN and India; and imports worth $11.89 came from ASEAN for every $100 imported by India from overseas. This trend underlines India’s import dependency, but also reveals much room to enhance trade between the two partners. India’s per capita exports and imports vis-a-vis ASEAN have increased since 2010, except for the later years when trade growth slowed down amid persistent trade tensions and a moderation in global economic growth. Policy uncertainties and anti-globalization measures have also affected foreign direct investment (FDI) flows between the two. India’s widening current account deficit with ASEAN, but with a capital account surplus, signals the need of a shift in India’s economic policy towards ASEAN. As of 2019, the net effect of both current and capital accounts is not in favour of India. To convert the deficit into surplus, India must strive for bigger ASEAN markets, seeking greater capital and trade.