Unsafe harbour: Social media platforms are being hauled up for what others post
Summary
- Telegram and X face the wrath of authorities that are no longer willing to let them decide what content people can access. Online platforms’ immunity on third-party content has begun coming apart and internet users may not be ready for it.
At the dawn of the internet, almost all web-based businesses were located in the US. In order to protect the nascent online space, the US government enacted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a provision that shielded network operators from being punished for what their users posted.