These last few days have been among the most frustrating of the year 2021. The discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, called Omicron, has panicked governments into once again restricting or entirely eliminating the freedom to travel.

After nearly two years of dealing with covid, we should have progressed beyond these knee-jerk, uncoordinated, Pavlovian-like responses to instead recognize that the virus is well on its way to becoming endemic. Public health officials tell us that we should expect new variants to emerge. And by the time they are detected, the reality is that they would probably already be present around the globe.

That is what is happening now. We are already finding Omicron in parts of the world far from South Africa, where it was first identified. Travel restrictions are not going to stop its spread. And they will do real harm to people and economies.

You would expect me, as director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), to say that. So, let me borrow the voices of others.

“It’s really important that there are no knee-jerk responses here, especially with relation to South Africa," said Mike Ryan, executive director, World Health Organization (WHO). “South Africa is picking up interesting and important information for which we are doing the proper risk assessment and risk management. We have seen in the past that when there is any mention of a variant then everyone is closing borders and restricting travel. It is really important that we remain open and focused on characterising the problem, not punishing countries for doing outstanding scientific work and being open and transparent about what they are seeing and what they are finding."

“Africa CDC strongly discourages the imposition of travel bans for people originating from countries that have reported this variant," said the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “In fact, over the duration of this pandemic, we have observed that imposing bans on travellers from countries where a new variant is reported has not yielded a meaningful outcome. Rather, implementing [public health and social measures] should be prioritized."

“These travel bans are based on politics, and not science," said African Union vaccine delivery alliance co-chair Ayoade Alakija, “It is wrong... Why are we locking away Africa when this virus is already on three continents?"

“There is very little utility of these kinds of bans..." said Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute of Global Health. “Unfortunately, from what we know about the epidemiology of Sars-CoV-2 and the epidemiology of this variant, the [Omicron] horse has probably left the barn."

“Travel bans don’t work," said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security. “They end up stigmatizing a country. So the countries that isolated this virus and reported it are now going to get penalized for being transparent. What is the implication there for future variants if people get punished this way with travel restrictions? And we have tests, we have tools. So, it’s not as if we are helpless the way we were back in January of 2020. I don’t think travel bans should be initiated or even be on the table."

“With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, “Covid-19 constantly exploits our divisions. We will only get the better of the virus if we work together for solutions."

These are not people or organizations that are sentimental about flying or have any vested interest in the airline industry. They are public health experts who understand that after the initial outbreak, travel restrictions have very little impact on virus spread. And the last two years have demonstrated that they are correct.

International travel all but stopped in April 2020 and the virus spread despite the assurances of our political leaders that banning travel would control it. To date, over 260 million people are known to have been infected. Many more cases are probably unreported.

Meanwhile, we might never actually be able to calculate the true human and economic cost of de-connecting the world.

So, it is beyond frustrating that in their response to Omicron, governments around the world are ignoring good sense yet again.

To be clear, I am not advocating inaction. We need to do things that matter.

Proven personal hygiene measures like hand washing, social distancing and mask-wearing are things we all must do.

Earlier this month, IATA released a blueprint to help guide governments in safely reopening their borders with data-driven decisions. This includes a consistent set of health protocols and screening measures to facilitate travel while protecting public health.

And we cannot forget that contact-tracing is the most important tool for governments to control the spread once any coronavirus variant is detected in a community or geographical region. This far into the global covid crisis, it beggars belief that governments have not made more progress on this basic measure.

Lastly, governments must not lose sight of the endgame, which is to make covid vaccines available to all. The appalling disparity that exists in vaccination rates between the developed and developing worlds cannot be ignored.

Less than 10% of the African continent’s residents are fully vaccinated, as of now, while developed nations cajole their populations to take booster shots. Planeloads of vaccines will do far more to tame this virus than travel restrictions can ever achieve.

Willie Walsh is director general, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

