Pawan Hans privatization offers a big turnaround opportunity

However, before the new owners can really start reaping the benefits of their new acquisition they will have to invest in equipment, spare parts and look at renegotiating the existing contracts as these were negotiated when PHL was a public sector undertaking. This will involve funds and time. PHL last inducted helicopters around 2010. The market may not be keen to pay for riding helicopters of more than five-year-old vintage. Further, with the helicopter company passing into private hands, it is more than likely that the state governments will want to renegotiate the deals they earlier closed with a public sector enterprise.