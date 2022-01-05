Pay Devas $1.3 bn; close the chapter on Vinod Rai's imagined scams

Yet, when the 2G scam frenzy hit public life in India, assigning spectrum without an auction looked like a crime. Instead of defending its stand, the government caved in and scrapped the deal with Devas, finding some procedural flaws to boot. It is worth remembering that the actual trial of the 2G scam dismissed the notion of a scam, and acquitted the telecom minister A Raja and all others accused. That is under appeal. After a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court cancelled 121 telecom licences in 2011, on grounds of suspected irregularities, including the assignment of spectrum, a scarce natural resource. without auctions, the government sought a Presidential clarification from a larger, Constitutional bench as to mandatory use of auction, as the sole legitimate method, to allocate natural resources. The court clarified that auctions are not a necessary feature of propriety and that, policy being the executive’s prerogative, it could assign spectrum as required. But by then, the scam narrative had become part of the popular psyche, the government lost the election subsequently.