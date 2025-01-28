Opinion
Pay for resultsinfra: An approach to budgeting that delivers superior outcomes
Amitabh Kant , Mohit Bahri 5 min read 28 Jan 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Linking budget expenditure with outcome targets has shown promise in pilot projects. It can bring about the behavioural shifts that India needs and enhance the efficacy of fiscal outlays.
India’s budget for 2024-25 estimates the Union government’s spending to be around ₹48 trillion. From traditional budgeting for ‘inputs,’ steps have been taken in the last few years to disclose and draw attention to ‘outcomes’ that tangibly impact the lives of citizens.
