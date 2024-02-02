Paytm fiasco: A question mark over India’s acclaimed fintech industry
SummaryThe RBI’s move will be a crippling blow to a payments bank which has 50 million account holders and for a group which has 300 million wallets and a leader in the FASTag units segment.
It is rare in India’s regulatory history for a financial sector firm to be in the line of fire of the regulator for persistent non-compliances and continued supervisory concerns. And that too after Paytm Payments Bank, one of the first to be off the block almost a decade ago, was put on notice in March last year and directed not to onboard new customers by the banking regulator.