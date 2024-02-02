Paytm fiasco: A question mark over India’s acclaimed fintech industry

Last fiscal, three payments banks finally reported profits —Fino Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank and Airtel Payments Bank. Yet, in a business model where a bank cannot lend which is key to its revenues and in turn profitability, there is no surprise that all of them have made out a case for allowing them to offer small ticket loans at least in the initial phase. In retrospect, the judgement of some of those groups which had received the RBI’s in principle approval for promoting payments a few years ago appears to have been right considering the steep profitability path. In this context, it is however important for policy makers to step back and keep in mind the contributions of the new set of differentiated banks and fintechs to universalize access to financial services to a segment outside of mainstream banking. These financial firms have pushed mainstream banks to look at a new credit segment.