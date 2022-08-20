Paytm, proxy advisories and India's puzzling lack of shareholder activism5 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 04:58 PM IST
- The call to oust Vijay Shekhar Sharma raises three critical issues of wider significance than what will happen in Paytm
One 97 Communications Limited, known to both investors and millions of its customers by its payment services app Paytm, is yet to disclose the outcome of the resolutions put to vote at its first-ever annual general meeting as a publicly listed company. But the fact that the Paytm scrip closed August 19, the day of the AGM, down almost two per cent at ₹771, does not bode well for Paytm’s flamboyant founder and incumbent MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.