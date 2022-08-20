Paytm, proxy advisories and India's puzzling lack of shareholder activism

Indian investors—whether of the individual or the institutional kind—have by and large tended to be remarkably lenient as far as the accountability of promoters and key management personnel is concerned. Unlike, say an Exxon Mobil, where an activist hedge fund managed to unseat as many as three of its board members last year, and where a coalition of investors is now calling for axing CEO Darren Woods, there have been remarkably few instances where shareholders have punished managements for non-performance. And India has—at least in the post-reform period—seen very few hostile takeover attempts.