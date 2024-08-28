Paytm cue: Adhere to stock option rules in both letter and spirit
Summary
- Paytm should blame the dismal optics of its questionable ESOP allotment to its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma for the market jolt its shares got on Monday. Employee stock ownership plans are meant to motivate professional recruits, not reward chunky-stake holders.
The shares of Paytm’s owner One97 Communications tumbled by almost 10% in intraday trading on Monday. The company rushed to clarify that it wasn’t under fresh regulatory scrutiny, but the payments platform had only the dismal optics of its own past actions to blame for taut nerves among investors.