Paytm’s IPO debacle: Don’t blame Rio please

One97 Communications' market valuation stands at $10 billion, despite its public issue prospectus stating unambiguously that when it would turn in profits cannot be stated clearly. For the quarter ended 30 September, the company reported a loss of ₹461 crore over revenue of ₹1,061 crore. While revenue grew over preceding quarters, losses have widened too. By and large, the stock market tends to hunt for profits. The rule of the game is: today's stock prices are a function of tomorrow's profits. Macquarie, an Australian securities firm, has cut the stock's price target to ₹900, which is less than half of One97 Communications' listing price of ₹2,150. Investors do not expect to see the company turning in profits soon. To expect a stock's price to move north when there are no signs that the company would turn profitable is to swim against the tide.

