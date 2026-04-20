A week is a long time in geopolitics. Consider the Hormuz flip in the theatre of economic warfare. Last Monday, after peace talks failed, America sought to choke Iran’s economy with an armed blockade of Iranian ports.
Peace talks: America and Iran must strike a new balance in their standoff—it’s not an impossible mission
SummaryA week of peace hopes ended in despair as Iran shut Hormuz again in the face of harsher US pressure on its economy. As their ceasefire nears its end, their standoff needs a new balance. Thankfully, one may be within reach. Here’s what it could look like.
A week is a long time in geopolitics. Consider the Hormuz flip in the theatre of economic warfare. Last Monday, after peace talks failed, America sought to choke Iran’s economy with an armed blockade of Iranian ports.
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