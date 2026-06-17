Peace in West Asia would be a relief but India can’t afford to slouch back on securing its economy

The end of the war is nigh, going by what US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday. To be sure, utterances on these lines from the White House have been common since 28 February, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. But this time, Tehran seems on board too, at least on an interim framework for peace that looks set to be signed by the US and Iran on Friday.
The end of the war is nigh, going by what US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday. To be sure, utterances on these lines from the White House have been common since 28 February, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. But this time, Tehran seems on board too, at least on an interim framework for peace that looks set to be signed by the US and Iran on Friday.
Reports of a 60-day ceasefire for talks in pursuit of a ‘grand’ deal have raised hopes of a return to calm in a region convulsed by more than three months of war. But details of this ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MoU) remain under wraps.
Reports of a 60-day ceasefire for talks in pursuit of a ‘grand’ deal have raised hopes of a return to calm in a region convulsed by more than three months of war. But details of this ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MoU) remain under wraps.
In any case, even if the US and Iran lift their blockades on the Strait of Hormuz after the agreement is signed and there are no further hiccups along the way, it is far from clear that the world will respond right away to Trump’s call, “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” on Truth Social.
Though he has said that the strait would reopen for sea traffic and be “permanently toll-free,” Iran said on Monday that it intended to charge fees for unspecified services in that waterway. If ships find they must pay for passage, that would push up the freight cost of goods shipped via this route.
What does all this mean for us in India?
On the face of it, it would reduce the overhang of higher oil prices that has been weighing down on India’s growth story ever since the war began. News of an MoU has already cooled global energy markets in anticipation of a resumption in trade flows. Global crude prices, which had gone above $100 per barrel in March and April, have fallen to about $83.
Predictably, both the Sensex and Nifty have surged in response. The rupee also strengthened to under 95 to the dollar, while yields softened on government securities.
But don’t get taken in by these signs of relief. Economies recover slower than markets. Assuming that the US-Iran truce does not break down once thorny issues are broached during the forthcoming talks, the MoU grants us a breather to set our house in order. Depending on how we go about doing that, we could shock-proof the country’s economy to the extent possible.
For starters, we need to pass on higher prices of both oil and fertilizers to consumers. This is bound to impact inflation adversely. But given our heavy dependence on energy imports, it is naïve to believe people can be shielded from the ill effects of higher world prices for more than a short span of time.
Failure to pass on higher prices will result in the fisc taking a hard hit, the impact of which would be felt later in the form of a wider fiscal deficit and higher interest rates as a consequence.
We must also keep up our efforts to reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels, even as we diversify our energy sources and trade routes. Before the war, the bulk of our liquefied natural gas and cooking gas imports would reach India via Hormuz. Even if this waterway reopens to ease a crucial supply bottleneck, the war has brought home the risk of over-reliance on any single trade path and/or source of shipments.
Above all, we should not take our eyes off the three Fs that India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about last month: fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange. A well-crafted reform programme could conceivably address these vulnerabilities. War or peace, it’s clear that India must improve its resilience on all three fronts.