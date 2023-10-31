Opinion
Peaches, coffee and now olive oil: Climate change can alter our food basket
Summary
- Building climate resilience is as much part of facing up to global warming as trying to achieve net negative emissions in energy generation, transport and industrial production
The global output of olive oil this year would be 2.5 million tonnes, down from the five-year average of 3.67 million tonnes, reports Mint. All the reasons — drought, floods and forest fires in olive-growing regions — are attributable to global warming.
