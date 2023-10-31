Peaches, coffee and now olive oil: Climate change can alter our food basket

Global warming raises the average temperature of the earth’s surface. On the whole, sub-tropical regions become a tad more tropical and the sub-tropics extend to some additional degrees of latitude both to the north and the south. If the warming continues unabated, glaciers could melt, raising the sea level and opening up sea routes that had remained blocked. If the permafrost of the tundra melts, not only would the carbon dioxide trapped in the vegetation caught in it be released into the atmosphere, vast tracts could open up into arable land as well.