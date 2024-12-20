Opinion
Pedestrian pay-off: Let footpaths lead India’s way to faster economic growth
Summary
- If good roads are signposts of prosperity, so are urban walkways. Unfortunately, our pedestrian infrastructure suffers the sort of neglect that an economy in need of inclusive growth simply can’t afford. Let’s ease the lives of walkers. It’ll pay off.
In a Peak Bengaluru moment this month, a walking tour group organized a 15-day ‘BLR Walkfest,’ getting people to find out if the city is ‘walkable.’
