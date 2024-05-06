Peeled to the core: Onion export bans distort markets
Summary
- The Centre has lifted its ban on onion exports but not freed them. Farmers need the relief of policy stability on this front.
The government has lifted its ban on onion exports but has imposed a minimum export price of $550 per tonne in addition to a 40% tariff. So, while the move spells relief, it is partial at best. Its timing just ahead of elections in Maharashtra, a key onion-growing state, hints at an attempt to placate farmers who were deprived of opportunities to sell their produce most profitably by the ban.