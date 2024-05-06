Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Peeled to the core: Onion export bans distort markets

Peeled to the core: Onion export bans distort markets

Livemint

  • The Centre has lifted its ban on onion exports but not freed them. Farmers need the relief of policy stability on this front.

Supply and demand conditions need stability within the country for prices to stay stable.

The government has lifted its ban on onion exports but has imposed a minimum export price of $550 per tonne in addition to a 40% tariff. So, while the move spells relief, it is partial at best. Its timing just ahead of elections in Maharashtra, a key onion-growing state, hints at an attempt to placate farmers who were deprived of opportunities to sell their produce most profitably by the ban.

The government has lifted its ban on onion exports but has imposed a minimum export price of $550 per tonne in addition to a 40% tariff. So, while the move spells relief, it is partial at best. Its timing just ahead of elections in Maharashtra, a key onion-growing state, hints at an attempt to placate farmers who were deprived of opportunities to sell their produce most profitably by the ban.

That said, it’s welcome that the ban has been lifted, even if electoral considerations played a role. Farmer incomes need to be raised and their freedom in deciding what to grow and where to sell their harvest is critical to that. The frequent imposition of such bans on farm commodities, however, amounts to state intervention that distorts the functioning of markets.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

That said, it’s welcome that the ban has been lifted, even if electoral considerations played a role. Farmer incomes need to be raised and their freedom in deciding what to grow and where to sell their harvest is critical to that. The frequent imposition of such bans on farm commodities, however, amounts to state intervention that distorts the functioning of markets.

Supply and demand conditions need stability within the country for prices to stay stable, so domestic shortfalls have been addressed this way. But it deters farmers from growing a crop if there is state-induced uncertainty over how remunerative it will be. Besides, such bans are bad for India’s global reputation as a reliable supplier. Whatever the government’s priorities, it must adopt a clear framework that keeps rule-predictability high.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.