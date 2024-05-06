Peeled to the core: Onion export bans distort markets

That said, it’s welcome that the ban has been lifted, even if electoral considerations played a role. Farmer incomes need to be raised and their freedom in deciding what to grow and where to sell their harvest is critical to that. The frequent imposition of such bans on farm commodities, however, amounts to state intervention that distorts the functioning of markets.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

That said, it’s welcome that the ban has been lifted, even if electoral considerations played a role. Farmer incomes need to be raised and their freedom in deciding what to grow and where to sell their harvest is critical to that. The frequent imposition of such bans on farm commodities, however, amounts to state intervention that distorts the functioning of markets.