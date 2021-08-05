Pegasus has given privacy legislation a jab of urgency

From an international perspective, a a Pegasus-like revelation occurred in the US in 2013, when it emerged that its National Security Agency had conducted surveillance of millions of Americans’ telephones. The revelation was made by a current political asylee, Edward Snowden. He also brought to light that through a program called PRISM, the US government was monitoring emails and social media posts of millions of Americans and non-Americans, including through Facebook, Yahoo and Google. Under the 50 U.S. Code § 1861, the US government can access records, including telephones, for foreign intelligence and international terrorism investigations. When the 2013 act of phone-tapping by the administration was challenged in court, the US government invoked this law. However, the Federal Court of Appeals finally ruled that the government’s action which led to millions of people being spied upon exceeded its authority under the law. It was after this judgement that the government passed the USA Freedom Act of 2015 to reform its procedures to conduct surveillance, trap and trace devices, and use other forms of information to gather foreign intelligence, take counter-terrorism measures, etc. This law also prohibits bulk collection of information and ensures transparency.