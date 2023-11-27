Penal code woes: Enact laws that have a good chance to endure

Ideally, for gender justice to be served, the committee that has the BNS under scrutiny should focus on the draft’s misses and mis-steps, as outlined by Mint (bit.ly/488xLWz) in August. The bill fails to outlaw marital rape, for example, a missed chance to protect female free will from undue male privilege. But it would make it illegal to use “deceitful means" for marriage, with deceit defined to cover not just false avowals, but “suppressing identity." This part looks aimed at so-called ‘love jihad,’ the alleged masking of a minority faith to ‘entrap’ women, and its validity could well be challenged in court. That loosely worded laws can be interpreted widely to suit the day’s regime was a lesson we learnt long ago from a British whip in the shape of Section 124A on sedition in the IPC. Its misuse has been rampant, its role in keeping us secure remains unclear, and it’s a colonial relic that’s best dropped. Unfortunately, it may live on in the guise of Clause 150 in the BNS. The dangers it criminalizes in defence of India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity are no less badly defined, making them a tad too easy for law-enforcers to apply. Other aspects of the proposed BNS may also need a review. Its tough-on-terror aim is unlikely to be served accurately by an enlarged definition of it. Even a non-violent act that is deemed a “disturbance of public order" or a threat to “political, economic or social structures" could count as a terrorist act under the BNS, it seems, with stiff penalties to follow. Again, the bill casts this dragnet too wide.

