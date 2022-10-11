Pension systems should be fair and sustainable

Moving back could cripple the finances of states already reeling under heavy pension obligations. A State Bank of India research report estimated the total committed expenditures of states at 125% of their own revenue receipts in 2020-21, with pensions a big proportion for many. Poorer states can afford budget payouts even less, especially since they have other pressing uses for public money. We must all acknowledge that government employment has been far too generous a deal for too long in a country of limited means. Also, that defined benefits are fiscally unsustainable. We need a political consensus on this, a compact not to commit funds that future administrations may want to deploy in other ways. Inter-generational equity is an important ethic in public finance. All states, therefore, should shun populism and go with the NPS option. Not only is it fiscally sensible, it puts employees of the private and public sector on an equal footing. Most of us invest as we go along—in the hope that what we put away is enough to cover our post-work-life financial needs. It should be the same for all.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}