Singapore has voted for familiarity and stability in uncertain times
SummaryThe ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) had been in charge since the city-state’s independence in 1965 and delivered much prosperity. Amid trade worries, it has been re-elected. But the government under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong mustn’t take the electorate for granted.
Singapore’s ruling party was always going to win this election, but in a world rocked by American unpredictability, the trade-dependent island reached for security. The People’s Action Party (PAP), which has been in power since before the city-state became independent in 1965, won a resounding mandate. It’s a sign of how insecure voters are feeling about the future. The party would be wise to pay attention to them.