Singapore has voted for familiarity and stability in uncertain times

Singapore’s ruling party was always going to win this election, but in a world rocked by American unpredictability, the trade-dependent island reached for security. The People’s Action Party (PAP), which has been in power since before the city-state became independent in 1965, won a resounding mandate. It’s a sign of how insecure voters are feeling about the future. The party would be wise to pay attention to them.

Under the PAP, Singapore has transformed into Asia’s richest nation, but it’s also among the most unequal. Citizens live in what Freedom House ranks as only a partly free society. Opposition parties have struggled to gain ground in a system they describe as stacked against them, and say the PAP has built-in advantages when it comes to setting the terms of the election—claims it denies.

Still, the message that the party knows best how to steer the country through global uncertainty clearly resonated.

Voters in Singapore, like those in many countries, are anxious about bread-and-butter issues—the cost of living, housing and whether their children will have stable job prospects. The PAP should not let them down.

Singapore has benefited immensely from globalization and free trade, but that world order is under pressure. US President Donald Trump’s trade war is threatening the economy—the initial round of new tariffs is already set to hit 60% of exports to the US. This could act as a drag on future growth while keeping inflation elevated, according to the central bank.

The economic picture is growing more challenging. Consumer prices are on average 17% higher than they were in the last election in 2020. The cost of public housing, where about 80% of citizens live, has soared too. The PAP leaned into the uncertain environment as part of its campaign, arguing that only a tried-and-tested team could get Singapore through the coming storm.

For Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was appointed a year ago, this election was also a referendum on his personal credibility. He should be pleased with the result. Wong, who took over from Lee Hsien Loong, son of the country’s first prime minister and founding father Lee Kuan Yew, made his name during the pandemic, providing reassurance as one of the senior politicians leading the response.

He has promised a kinder, more compassionate way of governing. But many have wondered whether this rhetoric will translate into real political reform. Now is the time to make good on those words.

PAP officials might be tempted to think that voter confidence means that they don’t have to worry about internal change and more transparency. That would be a mistake. Singaporeans may not have handed more seats to the main opposition Workers’ Party than in previous elections, but thousands attended their rallies. Young people appear to be drawn to their ideas of more inclusivity and greater openness in governance, with some expressing a desire for more political engagement.

The ruling party may feel that to maintain the control it has had on Singaporeans, it needs to further clamp down on independent media or citizens’ freedom to vent their frustrations online. Doing so would breed more resentment. It should not treat engagement by younger voters as a threat, and instead allow them to help shape the conversation around national issues like housing and education. After all, it is the next generation that is the most impacted by decisions made by today’s politicians.

PAP politicians would also do well to avoid being tone-deaf on economic issues. They are among the most highly paid public servants in the world, something Singaporeans regularly complain about. The government could address this by finally completing the delayed review of political office holders’ salaries that was due in 2023. It was deferred because of what the government called other pressing issues, such as the uncertain geopolitical situation. Renewing the discussion around the level of ministerial salaries would help reassure Singaporeans that their politicians aren’t out of touch with regular citizens’ problems.

Despite having one of the shortest campaign periods in the world—this one ran for nine days—voters used the time well, engaging in discussions at housing estates, coffee shops and rallies, comparing manifestos, questioning prospective members of parliament and creating some of the most entertaining political memes that I’ve seen in my time covering Singapore politics. These lively conversations reflect a maturing electorate, as I’ve noted before.

Singapore may have voted for stability in the face of the trade war, but that shouldn’t be taken for granted. ©Bloomberg

The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics with a special focus on China.