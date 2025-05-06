Singapore has voted for familiarity and stability in uncertain times

The ruling party may feel that to maintain the control it has had on Singaporeans, it needs to further clamp down on independent media or citizens’ freedom to vent their frustrations online. Doing so would breed more resentment. It should not treat engagement by younger voters as a threat, and instead allow them to help shape the conversation around national issues like housing and education. After all, it is the next generation that is the most impacted by decisions made by today’s politicians.