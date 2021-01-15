Perfect concoction brewing up for strong emerging market performance

Lastly, valuations in EMs are currently attractive. One key metric we can look at to ascertain the valuations is the cyclically-adjusted price-earnings (CAPE) ratio. This ratio considers the long-term impact of economic influences by comparing a stock price to average earnings, adjusted for inflation, over a 10-year period. The S&P 500 CAPE in December 2020 was around 33, the second highest it’s ever been and more than 30% above it’s average. Compared to this, CAPE for overall EMs was slightly below the historical average. CAPEs for India and Taiwan were actually higher than their historical averages but other than these two countries, CAPEs for 18 other EMs, including the likes of Russia, Philippines and Indonesia, were lower than their historical averages. A caveat on the predictive power of CAPE ratios is that it relies on the markets remaining structurally similar over time and on valuations regressing to the mean. However, market structures could change over time.