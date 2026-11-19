Two customers bank with two lenders supervised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Two customers bank with two lenders supervised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The first banks with a public sector bank. She must change her login password every month, and she cannot reuse any of her last five. Her separate transaction password follows the same rule, and she must also renew a four-digit app PIN.
The first banks with a public sector bank. She must change her login password every month, and she cannot reuse any of her last five. Her separate transaction password follows the same rule, and she must also renew a four-digit app PIN.
The second banks with a leading private sector bank. She has not been asked to change her password in more than two decades.
Both banks follow the same RBI rules, and neither breaks them. The rules are silent on how often a login password must change. RBI should close this gap.
How Indians lose money: The most common fraud against ordinary customers is card and internet fraud. RBI’s Annual Report for 2024-25 counts 13,516 such cases, about 56% of all fraud cases reported that year. RBI does not publish their causes, so no one can say how many began with a stolen password.
In “digital arrest” scams, a caller posing as police frightens the victim into transferring money. Such scams and related cybercrimes drew about 1.24 lakh reports in 2024, the Home Ministry told the Rajya Sabha.
In scams like these, the customer is tricked into acting herself. Another common scam works the same way: a caller posing as someone from the bank’s fraud desk asks her to read out the one-time password that just reached her phone. She does, and the money is gone. The fraudster never needed her login password.
Periodic password changes do not prevent this. They also burden customers, who must invent and remember a new password every month. A customer who recently changed her password loses as much as one who has not changed hers in years.
One password risk is real, though. People reuse passwords across websites, and when one site is hacked, criminals try the leaked passwords at banks. Periodic changes help only slightly. A better defence is for banks to check passwords against lists of leaked ones, and force a change only where there is a match.
What global standards now say: In July 2025, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the most widely followed authority on digital identity, issued new guidelines.
They state: “Verifiers and [credential service providers, or CSPs] SHALL NOT require subscribers to change passwords periodically. However, verifiers SHALL force a change if there is evidence that the authenticator has been compromised.”
A verifier is the system that checks the password, such as on a bank’s internet banking platform. A CSP issues and manages credentials. A subscriber is the customer.
NIST also bars rules that force capitals, numbers and symbols because a customer who would have chosen the word “password” is likely to choose “Password1” to meet the requirements, which is easily guessed.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre and its predecessor, Communications-Electronics Security Group, have advised organizations not to enforce regular password expiry since September 2015. Microsoft dropped password expiry from its recommended Windows security settings in 2019, calling it “ancient and obsolete.”
Login.gov is the sign-in system for more than 50 US federal agencies and has over 100 million accounts. It also signs people in to Global Entry, the US border-security and trusted-traveller programme. Login.gov requires a second factor to sign in. Interactive Brokers, a self-clearing brokerage that holds the money of about 4.4 million customers, also protects logins with a second factor on the customer’s phone. Neither forces periodic password changes.
Where India stands: RBI’s Authentication Mechanisms Directions, 2025, in force since April, require most digital payments to use a factor tied to that transaction, or a biometric.
The directions do not cover the login password. That stays under the 2021 Master Direction on Digital Payment Security Controls, which requires a change at first login and says nothing after that. So one bank forces regular changes and another does not, and both comply.
What would help: RBI can amend the Master Direction. The Securities and Exchange Board of India can set a matching standard for stockbrokers and mutual fund platforms, so that a customer does not face one rule at her bank and another at her broker.
Both can adopt the global standard:
No periodic password changes, force a change only on evidence of compromise; Password length instead of rules on capitals, numbers and symbols; Mandatory checks of new passwords against lists of leaked passwords; Support for password managers; No security questions such as mother’s maiden name; Passwords stored in hashed form, so a breach of a bank’s systems does not expose them.
RBI can also compare fraud outcomes across banks with different password policies, using supervisory data it already holds, and publish the findings. That would give Indian evidence.
Ending periodic password changes does not weaken password security. It lets banks put their effort where money is lost: detecting leaked passwords, monitoring transactions and warning customers clearly when they make a payment. A periodic password change does none of these things.
The author are, respectively, vice president and visiting fellow, Pune International Centre.