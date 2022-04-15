Perpetual bailouts of state electricity boards need to stop

Periodically, the central government has tried to push the state governments to pick up the tab on behalf of state power utilities, clear their dues to power generators and put in place mechanisms to improve utility finances. In 2000-2001, the government launched the Accelerated Power Development Programme. It did a good job, for a time. Losses and dues mounted yet again. The government launched, in 2003, the Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programmes. Philosophers might attribute great power to words. The power ministry thought adding the word Reforms to the failed APDP would work magic. Indian politicians’ firm conviction that they have to continue patronizing power theft and suboptimal utility performance defeated philosophy and magic. In 2008, the government launched a prefix, Restructured, to the APDRP scheme. More money went to upgrade systems, pay off outstanding dues and incentivize state distribution utilities to reform and start collecting realistic power tariffs. The political will was still missing. In 2013, the government launched the Integrated Power Development Scheme. The end result did not change with the change of programme to the scheme.