Perpetual bailouts of state electricity boards need to stop

“Hegel remarks somewhere that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce," so goes an aphorism by Karl Marx that has outlived failed attempts to build scientific socialism. When the government announces yet another financial restructuring scheme for power utilities, this time for ₹90,000 crore, it conjures up not so much this observation as the need for an addendum: if the farce that follows as a recurrence of tragedy is repeated yet again, the latest iteration represents bathos, the combination of the ridiculous and the pathetic.
The power sector suffers from multiple problems: over-reliance on dirty coal (including its dirtier cousin, lignite), tardy production of domestic coal, in spite of having the fourth largest coal reserves in the world, leading to heavy reliance on imports, insufficient transmission capacity, leading to congestion in the grid and forgone power and revenue, technically inefficient distribution grids, leading to yet more forgone power and revenue, persistent underutilization of capacity, ever-mounting dues by power distribution utilities to power generators, low per capita electric power consumption, and subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption of power and depletion of groundwater while discouraging possible efficiencies in power utilization.
But the biggest problem is what is anaemically known as Aggregate Technical and Commercial (ATC) losses. At the turn of the century, this used to be as high as 50%. In other words, half the power generated was not paid for. ATC losses should actually be called Aggregate Theft and Underinvestment Loss.
In any power system, some 3% of the power generated is lost during transmission, that is, bulk transfer, from the generating station to the distribution utility, where step-down transformers, a series of them, are used to bring the voltage down to the 220 volts of standard household power. More power is lost at the stage of distribution. A technically efficient system can hold loss down to high single digits. So, how did India manage to achieve ATC losses of 50%?
The power distributed has to be billed. Bills have to be collected. Several states pride themselves on giving their farmers free power. Now, free power is not the same as unmetered power. You can meter the power consumed by every farmer, ask them to pay the bill and reimburse them the bill amount. This way, the farmer alone would benefit from the power subsidy. When the connection is unmetered, just about anyone can draw a line from a pump house to their own little industry and enjoy the bounty of free power. This is why some electric arc furnaces in northwest India produce the most energy-efficient steel in the world: their power bill is zero.
Patronizing power theft is deemed a moral duty on the part of the politician, in most parts of the country. When power theft is commonplace, the poor sap who pays for the power he consumes finds himself at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis those who blithely avail themselves of the politician’s indulgence of power theft.
In theory, state utilities are supposed to make explicit provisions for the subsidy they bear on supplying power to some segments of the populace. The state government is supposed to give them budget allocations for the subsidy. This is observed more in the breach than in practice. Theft and unpaid subsidy subventions eat into the utility’s financial ability to meet its costs. The utility ends up owing generators and accumulates losses.
Periodically, the central government has tried to push the state governments to pick up the tab on behalf of state power utilities, clear their dues to power generators and put in place mechanisms to improve utility finances. In 2000-2001, the government launched the Accelerated Power Development Programme. It did a good job, for a time. Losses and dues mounted yet again. The government launched, in 2003, the Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programmes. Philosophers might attribute great power to words. The power ministry thought adding the word Reforms to the failed APDP would work magic. Indian politicians’ firm conviction that they have to continue patronizing power theft and suboptimal utility performance defeated philosophy and magic. In 2008, the government launched a prefix, Restructured, to the APDRP scheme. More money went to upgrade systems, pay off outstanding dues and incentivize state distribution utilities to reform and start collecting realistic power tariffs. The political will was still missing. In 2013, the government launched the Integrated Power Development Scheme. The end result did not change with the change of programme to the scheme.
The government changed; the Modi government took over. Out went the ungainly chunks of alphabetic clunkiness from the reforms menu. In came the euphonic Uday scheme, short for Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana, in which yet more financial engineering was done to compensate for the still missing political will to bill every unit of power sold and to collect every rupee billed. Under Uday, state governments took over the dues of state power utilities, transferring their debt burden to themselves. Euphony remained, the euphoria did not. That was in 2015.
State utilities continued to build up losses and dues to power generators, to the tune of ₹6 trillion, according to an ICRA report in 2021. So, the government has come up with a new, results-linked reform scheme, in which all electricity meters are to be replaced with pre-paid digital meters.
ATC losses have come down to some 19%, according to the government. But financial losses continue to mount. What the power sector needs, more than anything else, is the political will to realize the cost of producing and supplying power, plus a surplus, through tariffs, and to rigorously enforce those tariffs. There might be some initial resistance, but eventually, people would happily pay for assured, quality power rather than suffer frequent outages and fluctuating voltage that kills the equipment that runs on power.
The political economy encourages giveaways, subsidies and the appearance of welfare that eats into the ability to provide sustainable welfare. What the power sector needs, along with other sectors, is a dose of real political courage to tell consumers the shocking truth that, hey, power costs money, and the consumer has to pay. People pay for the WhatsApp videos they watch by forking out good money for smartphones and data plans. They will pay for power too, if only the politician would let them.