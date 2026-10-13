Perps market: Is Singapore a cradle for the future of crypto finance or turning into a den for gambling?

A crypto bro seeking to reinvent finance from first principles? That is nothing new. Many in the blockchain world want to loosen Wall Street’s stranglehold on wealth creation. But when Hyperliquid Labs CEO Jeff Yan spoke on that topic in Singapore last week, there was a catch.
That morning, Financial Times had run an article on how the Asian city-state was trying to distance itself from the new-age bourse and its most revolutionary offering: perpetual futures (or perps), which the newspaper described as the “most dangerous product in crypto.”