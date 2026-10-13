Perps market: Is Singapore a cradle for the future of crypto finance or turning into a den for gambling?

I imagine the sheer techno-anarchism of Hyperliquid, which has made Singapore its home according to FT, poses a unique challenge to the city. In June, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) added the bourse to the “investor alert” list of companies that may be perceived to be regulated by it when they aren’t really. “We are not aware that Hyperliquid is regulated in any major jurisdiction,” the MAS told FT.